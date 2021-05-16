SeaWolves Announce Expanded Promotions for May

May 16, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, are celebrating capacity levels being expanded to 75% with an expanded promotional schedule for the upcoming six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets) from May 18-23.

From Tuesday, May 18 through Friday, May 21, SeaWolves fans can receive one free kids ticket (ages 12 & younger) with the purchase of a regularly-priced adult ticket to the same game. When purchasing at SeaWolves.com, fans must use the offer code KIDS at checkout. Below is a complete list of the expanded promotional schedule for the remainder of May.

Tuesday, May 18 (6:05 PM)

One free kids ticket (ages 12 & under) with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Moe's Southwest Grill Kids Run the Bases after the game.

Wednesday, May 19 (6:05 PM)

No-Hitter Happy Hour on the Bud Light Party Deck - Fans can enjoy $2 Bud Lights at the Bud Light Party Deck until the Rumble Ponies get their first hit.

One free kids ticket (ages 12 & under) with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Moe's Southwest Grill Kids Run the Bases after the game.

Thursday, May 20 (6:05 PM)

One free kids ticket (ages 12 & under) with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Thirsty Thursday with $2 concession specials (Smith's hot dogs, Pepsi soft drinks, popcorn and select domestic drafts)

Moe's Southwest Grill Kids Run the Bases after the game.

Friday, May 21 (6:05 PM)

Free Drink Friday - The first 500 fans will get a coupon for a free Pepsi or 12 oz domestic draft beer (ages 21 & up).

One free kids ticket (ages 12 & under) with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Moe's Southwest Grill Kids Run the Bases after the game.

Saturday, May 22 (4:05 PM)

Casey Mize No-Hitter bobbleheads to the first 1,000 fans presented by UPMC Hamot.

Moe's Southwest Grill Kids Run the Bases after the game.

Sunday, May 23 (1:35 PM)

Families can play catch on the field after the game.

Moe's Southwest Grill Kids Run the Bases after the game.

Erie Federal Credit Union Members can receive a free Smith's hot dog and Pepsi soft drink (must present Erie FCU member ID or credit card at time of purchase).

SeaWolves tumbler giveaway (first 250 fans) with mystery Team Store discount inside.

Vaccinated fans are no longer required to wear masks at UPMC Park. Fans who are not fully vaccinated should follow current state and local guidance on masking and distancing while attending games. UPMC Park will return to 100% capacity starting on Tuesday, June 8 when the SeaWolves host the Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees) at 7:05 p.m. Single game-tickets for the remainder of the 2021 season will be on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 17 at the UPMC Park Ticket Office and at SeaWolves.com.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from May 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.