Fisher Cats Blank Patriots in Series Finale

Somerset Patriots pitcher Shawn Semple

(Somerset Patriots, Credit: Heather Johns)

Manchester, New Hampshire - The Somerset Patriots (7-5) were held off the scoreboard for the first time in 2021 Sunday afternoon in a 6-0 loss to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (5-7) at Delta Dental Stadium.

Four different Fisher Cat pitchers combined to limit the Patriots to four hits -- the fewest amount of hits by a Patriots lineup this season.

New Hampshire got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning. Two batters into the frame, Otto Lopez drove an RBI double to right-center field to provide a 1-0 lead. Samad Taylor (1) then drilled a two-run home run in the bottom of second to put the Fisher Cats up 3-0.

Gabriel Moreno added an RBI single in the third and Reggie Pruitt pitched in an RBI single in the fourth that increased the Fisher Cats lead to 5-0. An RBI groundout from Kevin Vicuna in the sixth ending the afternoon's scoring.

Simeon Woods-Richardson (W, 1-0) earned the win after he struck out seven across five scoreless innings. Shawn Semple (L, 0-1) allowed five runs on nine hits over 3.2 innings to take the loss.

The Patriots are off on Monday before opening a six-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats on Tuesday. First pitch from Dunkin Donuts Park Tuesday night is set for 7:05 p.m.

