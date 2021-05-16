Megill Dominates, Rumble Ponies Beat Curve for 1st Win of Year

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies beat the Altoona Curve 7-3 for their first win of the 2021 season in front of 1,114 fans on Sunday afternoon at Rumbletown Stadium. Binghamton (1-10) was led by another dominant effort by RHP Tylor Megill (1-0) and a balanced offensive attack to halt Altoona's 7-game winning streak.

Megill allowed just one run on four hits over six innings, with no walks and five strikeouts. It was the longest outing of the 25-year-old's Double-A career. He has not allowed more than two runs in a game this season and has an ERA of just 1.13. Megill also contributed at the plate with a leadoff single to begin the third for the first hit of his professional career, scored a run, and had an RBI groundout in the fourth.

After the two teams exchanged runs in the first, Binghamton scored runs in four straight innings, with two apiece in the third and fourth. Jeremy Vasquez hit his first home run of the year, a solo shot to right in the fifth, and Will Toffey drove in a run for a second straight day with an RBI single in the sixth. Center fielder Wagner Lagrange drove in two runs, with an RBI single in the first and a fielder's choice in the third. Right fielder Yoel Romero extended his hitting streak to six games, as he was 2-5 with an RBI and made a terrific diving catch in right field in the fourth.

Jeff Passantino (0-1) took the loss for Altoona (7-4) making his first start of the year.

The Ponies have the day off Monday and begin a six-game series at UPMC Park against the Erie Seawolves on Tuesday night. You can listen to the game on MiLB.com and watch the game on MiLB.TV

POSTGAME NOTES: Toffey finished the game 2-4 with an RBI and a walk...Manny Rodriguez had an RBI single in the fourth to drive in his first run of the season...Lagrange now has 6 RBI on the year, tied with Carlos Cortes for the team lead...Cole Gordon pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Megill.

