Win Streak Halted at 5

September 13, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springdale, AR - The Arkansas Travelers nearly rallied from five runs down but fell just short in a 7-6 decision to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Friday night. The Travs trailed by four runs early and by five as late as the seventh inning but scored four times from the seventh inning on but left six runners on base in those frames. Harry Ford paced the Travs offense with three hits including a double. Alberto Rodriguez and Kaden Polcovich also put up multi-hit efforts in defeat.

Moments That Mattered

* Josh Lester hit a three-run homer just three batters into the bottom of the first, putting the Travs in an early hole.

* Rodriguez singled home a run in the ninth to cut the deficit to one and putting the tying and go-ahead runs on base but the next two hitters were retired to end the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* C Harry Ford 3-5, 2 runs, 2B, 2 RBI

* RF Alberto Rodriguez: 2-5, RBI

* DH Kaden Polcovich: 2-4, run, RBI

News and Notes

* Arkansas stole three bases and set a new franchise record for steals in a season. Harry Ford's swipe in the first inning was number 231 to break the record. It was also his 35th of the season making him only the second primary catcher to steal 35+ bases in the minor leagues since 2005.

* Ford has hit in nine consecutive games.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday night with LHP Brandyn Garcia (0-2, 2.42) making the start against RHP William Fleming (4-5, 7.54) with first pitch set for 7:05. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

