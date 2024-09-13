Wichita Round Out Friday Night As Victors Over Tulsa By Eight-Run Margin

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge energized a 9-1 win over the Tulsa Drillers behind a large crowd at Riverfront Stadium. Wichita scored multiple runs in three frames, sparred by a four-run second, to gather their first win of the series.

Alex Isola floated a run-scoring single into shallow right field to bring in Walker Jenkins from third in the bottom of the first. Ben Ross then yanked a two-run shot, his 11th of the season, to the left field berm to push the Wind Surge ahead 3-0 in the home half of the second.

That wouldn't be all of the Wichita scoring in the second as Andrew Cossetti pushed an opposite-field two-RBI triple to the right field corner.

Jorel Ortega brought in two more on a single to left field with the bases loaded two innings later in the fourth. Cossetti, the Wind Surge catcher, doubled in a pair more to left in the sixth to get to four RBIs on the night.

The 1, The Only, Andrew Cossetti!

This two-run double to the wall puts him at 4 RBIs on the night.

Tulsa walked a man in when down to their final outs in the top of the ninth, though that would be all the Drillers got as Wichita put up a 9-1 victory.

Marco Raya finishes his Double-A season at 3-4 with a win. He threw five innings of two-hit baseball with three walks and five strikeouts.

