Bernal Homers in Cardinals 4-1 Loss in San Antonio

September 13, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO, TX - The San Antonio Missions scored all four or their runs and tallied four of their five hits in the 4th inning and the Cardinals went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position as Springfield dropped a 4-1 decision at Nelson Wolff Stadium on Thursday night. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Cardinals.

Decisions:

W: Henry Baez (5-1)

L: Zane Mills (4-1)

S: Ryan Och (3)

Notables:

The Cardinals' only run came on a solo homer by Leonardo Bernal, his first longball in Double-A. The 20-year-old catcher is 5-for-9 with 3 RBIs in the series.

Chase Davis had his first hitless game for Springfield, going 0-for-4 in his 5th Double-A game.

RJ Yeager went 0-for-3 and saw a 7-game hitting streak come to an end.

Leonard Taveras and Edwin Nuñez each authored 2.0 scoreless innings of relief.

The Cardinals outhit the Missions for the 3rd straight game.

On Deck:

Friday, September 13: SPR RHP Max Rajcic (10-11, 4.43 ERA) vs SA RHP Braden Nett (Double-A debut; 5-2, 4.03 ERA at High-A Fort Wayne)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV

