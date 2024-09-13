Roberts Has Big Night in Lopsided Loss

September 13, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders evened the series against Amarillo with a 15-5 bludgeoning on Friday night. The Sod Poodles relinquished 20 hits in their defeat to just eight of their own.

Caleb Roberts had three extra-base hits and accounted for eight total bases in Friday night's affair. Kristian Robinson homered for the second consecutive game, smacking a three-run shot in the seventh inning.

Billy Corcoran took the mound for his final start of the season. He gave up a run in the first inning, and the score held at 1-0 until the fourth. That is where Corcoran ran into trouble. Seven runs crossed the plate in the frame to blow the game wide open. Corcoran had to be removed after 3.1 innings, resulting in a sour conclusion to an excellent season for the big right-hander.

Amarillo would finally get on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning when Roberts cashed in for his 20th long ball of the season. He would end the night 3-for-4 with two doubles and a home run. Things started to compile on Amarillo, as three relievers combined to give up seven more runs across the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings. The only pitcher to end the game with a scoreless outing was Jhosmer Alvarez, who gave up a single in the ninth but recorded a double play directly after.

Robinson struck for his 11th home run of the season. His three-run blast made it 14-4. A day after hitting a ball 477 feet, this one would only travel 464 feet.

Jancarlos Cintron would bloop in an RBI single in the ninth inning to score Amarillo's fifth and final run.

The Sod Poodles will play their final night game of the year Saturday night at 7:05 P.M as the club hosts Skyfest Spooktacular at the ballpark. RHP Dylan Ray (2-4, 4.32 ERA) is slated to make his final start of the year.

NOTES:

ROCKET BALLS: Caleb Roberts collected his eighth three-hit game of the season on Friday night. The catcher made all three count for extra bases including his 20th home run of the season. Roberts' 20 swats are good for the 3rd most in the Texas League, sixth-best in the D-backs organization, and the first time in his career with 20+ in a season. He has seven total hits in 11 games played this month with six for extra bases (3 HR, 3 2B). Over his last 176 games dating back to June 23, 2023, he has 37 home runs.

DEJA VU: Kristian Robinson made it back-to-back games with a home run after hitting a three-run shot in the seventh. His two home runs in the past two nights have traveled more than 900 feet after his 464 ft. blast on Friday was an estimated 13 feet shorter than his home run on Thursday night. It was the second time Robinson has homered in back-to-back games this season and the first since he went three straight games with a homer from August 20-23rd.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.