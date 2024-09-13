Kumar Rocker, Aaron Zavala Garner Rangers August Monthly Honors

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders had two players capture August honors in the Texas Rangers farm system for August with Kumar Rocker winning Starting Pitcher of the Month and Aaron Zavala taking home Defender of the Month.

Rocker, who made his Major League debut on September 12th against the Seattle Mariners, made four August starts for the RoughRiders, going 16.2 innings, allowing just one run (0.54 ERA) while striking out 25 and walking three batters. He then was promoted to Triple-A Round Rock to make his last start of the month, going 5.0 shutout innings with 10 strikeouts while allowing just one hit.

The former third-overall pick of the Rangers in 2022 underwent Tommy John surgery in 2023 and made his return to the mound this year. On Thursday, he made his MLB debut after only 16 outings in the Minor Leagues over two years, allowing just one run to the Mariners over four innings while striking out seven.

An outfielder for the RoughRiders, Zavala was named Defender of the Month after owning a perfect fielding percentage in the month. He had four outfield assists as well. Originally an infielder at the University of Oregon, the former second-rounder did not start playing in the outfield until his final season with the Ducks in 2021.

The other awards are as follows:

Player of the Month - Julian Brock (Down East Wood Ducks)

Starting Pitcher of the Month - Kumar Rocker (Frisco RoughRiders, Round Rock Express)

Reliever of the Month - Ryan Lobus (Hickory Crawdads)

Defender of the Month - Aaron Zavala (Frisco RoughRiders)

The RoughRiders continue a six-game road series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, September 13th. The Riders are expected to turn to LHP Kohl Drake (2-1, 3.63) against RHP Joe Elbis (0-3, 3.70) for the Sod Poodles.

