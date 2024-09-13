All Hounds Friday Night

September 13, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Bolstered by a five-run first, Midland cruised to a 9-2 win over the Hooks Friday night at Whataburger Field.

Junior Perez capped the early RockHounds outburst with a two-out, three-run home run by Junior Perez.

Hooks lefty Julio Robaina bounced back by retiring 11 of the next 12 hitters before having leaving the game due to an apparent injury.

Despite the lopsided score, Midland outhit Corpus Christi by a 9-8 margin.

Narbe Cruz, playing in his fourth Double-A game, saved the Hooks from being shutout with his two-out, two-run double in the ninth.

Cruz is now 6-for-13 (.462) with a double and four RBIs to begin his Corpus Christi tenure.

things are happening pic.twitter.com/QbjmqzFChE - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) September 14, 2024

The other Hooks extra-base hit was a Logan Cerny double in the seventh. Colin Barber, 4-for-10 in the series, reached base twice via a single and a walk.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.