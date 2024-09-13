Naturals Hold off Travs Charge in 7-6 Win Friday

SPRINGDALE, ARKANSAS -- Josh Lester's three-run homer in the first got the Naturals off on the right foot Friday night, and despite a late charge by the Arkansas Travelers (42-25, 78-57) the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (31-35, 66-69) held on for a 7-6 win at Arvest Ballpark. The Naturals and Travelers continue the final regular season series on Saturday with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch at Arvest Ballpark.

Cruz Noriega took the mound for the Naturals in his final start of the 2024 season and after letting up a hit in the first to Harry Ford got to fly ball outs with a strikeout to cap off the first inning. NWA put the game's first runs on the board in the bottom of the frame after Javier Vaz led off the inning with a walk. Leonel Valera singled to center and Lester drove a ball over the right field wall to give NWA a 3-0 lead.

The Naturals extended their lead in the second after Jack Pineda singled home Diego Hernandez to give Northwest Arkansas a 4-0 edge, but the Traves scored a pair to make it a two-run game in the third. NWA plated three more runs in the fifth to extend their lead to 7-2 but it was by no means a safe lead.

The playoff-bound Travelers scored two runs in the seventh and another in the eighth to come within a pair while the naturals had opportunities in each inning but could not convert. In the ninth, Beck Way got into trouble after getting the first out of the inning. Jared Oliva walked and Way hit Ben Williamson with the first pitch of the at-bat to put the tying run at first. Alberto Rodriguez singled to right, scoring Oliva to make it a one-run game. Way buckled down, striking out Brock Rodden and getting Victor Labrada to ground out to first, ending the game and halting the Naturals' four-game losing streak in the process.

Noriega earned his team-leading seventh win of the season while Anderson Paulino earned a hold. Way was credited with his 12th save of the year in the victory. The Naturals and Travelers have two games remaining in the 2024 regular season including a 6:05 PM CT first pitch on Saturday with RHP William Fleming taking the hill for the Naturals. Fans can get their tickets at the Arvest Ballpark box office or by visiting www.nwanaturals.com. They can also catch all the action with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, by watching on the FREE Bally Live app, MLB.TV, or MiLB.TV. Fans can also catch the radio broadcast on the MiLB app or on www.nwanaturals.com.

