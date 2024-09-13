Frisco Offense Erupts for 15 Runs in Series Evening Win Over Amarillo

September 13, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Amarillo Sod Poodles 15-5 on Friday evening from HODGETOWN.

Frisco (38-29, 82-54) started the scoring against Amarillo (28-38, 58-77) starter Billy Corcoran (6-8) in the top of the first when Sebastian Walcott delivered a two-out RBI single, plating Alejandro Osuna to give the Riders a 1-0 lead.

In the visiting portion of the fourth inning, the RoughRiders sent 10 batters to the plate as they erupted for seven runs. The Riders first four batters of the inning picked up each leg of the cycle. Luis Mieses started the scoring with a two-run homer that allowed Keyber Rodriguez, who opened the inning with a triple, to score. Cody Freeman added a run with a sacrifice fly before a three-run homer from Cooper Johnson gave Frisco an 8-0 advantage.

Kohl Drake spun 3.0 scoreless, one-hit frames with no walks and a pair of strikeouts before handing the ball to Andy Rodriguez (4-2).

After a scoreless bottom of the third inning, Caleb Roberts put the Sod Poodles on the board with a solo homer.

In the top of the sixth inning, Frisco added four more runs as Abimelec Ortiz belted his 15th homer of the season. An RBI double by Aaron Zavala followed by a two-run homer from Rodriguez pushed the Riders lead to 12-1.

Maximo Acosta, who set a career-high with five hits, doubled to open the seventh inning and later scored on a two-run homer by Ortiz that made it 14-1. The home run marked the first Double-A multi-homer game for Ortiz.

Kristian Robinson hammered a three-run shot to left to cut the deficit to 14-4.

Rodriguez finished after 4.0 innings, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk while fanning two.

The Riders finished off their scoring in the top of the eighth inning where Mieses mashed his second homer of the night.

Jackson Kelley worked a scoreless eighth inning before handing the ball to Larson Kindreich who allowed one run on one hit and two walks while striking out one.

Offensively, each of the nine starters for Frisco collected at least one hit as seven different players recorded multi-hit games. The 15 runs, 20 hits and six homers each set new season highs for the Riders.

The RoughRiders continue a six-game road series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, September 14th. The Riders have yet to announce a starter against RHP Dylan Ray (2-4, 4.32) for the Sod Poodles.

