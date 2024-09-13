Travs Spin Two-Hit Shutout of Naturals

Springdale, AR-Michael Morales, Jimmy Joyce and Peyton Alford combined on a two-hit shutout as the Arkansas Travelers blanked the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 3-0 on Thursday night. It was the 13th shutout win of the season for the Travs. Morales earned his fourth win of the season and Alford picked up his seventh save. Harry Ford went 2-3 with a walk, a hit by pitch, a run scored and two stolen bases. Arkansas did not have a hit until the fifth inning when Ford singled to center. They then posted a run in the sixth inning and two more in the eighth.

Moments That Mattered

* After allowing singles in the first and third innings, Morales retired the final 11 batters he faced.

* Ben Williamson reached on an error with one out in the sixth, stole second base and then scored on a double by Hogan Windish.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Harry Ford 2-3, BB, HBP, run, 2 SB

* RHP Michael Morales: Win, 6 IP, 2 H, 4 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas stole six bases for the third time this season matching their season high. They have 230 steals for the season, matching the franchise record that was set last year.

* 7 of the Travs 13 shutouts have come since August 6.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday night with RHP Logan Evans (9-4, 2.97) making the start against RHP Cruz Noriega (6-4, 6.18) with first pitch set for 7:05. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

