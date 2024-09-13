Drillers' Win Streak Snapped in Loss

September 13, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







Wichita, KS - One night after the Tulsa Drillers clinched their third straight Propeller Trophy in the Coors Light Propeller Series with a shutout win, the Wichita Wind Surge held Tulsa to four hits and one run in a 9-1 final on Friday night. The loss at Riverfront Stadium snapped the Drillers three-game win streak, but Tulsa still holds a 3-1 advantage in the final six-game series of 2024.

Carlos Duran, who was initially slated to start, was scratched and Antonio Knowles made his second start of 2024. He allowed one run on two hits and two walks as Tulsa fell behind 1-0 in the first inning.

Southpaw Jorge Benitez took over for Knowles in the second inning, and the Wind Surge added four more runs on Ben Ross' two-run homer and a two-RBI triple from Andrew Cossetti.

In the fourth, Jorel Ortega increased Wichita's lead to 7-0 with a two-out single that scored two runs.

The Wind Surge scored two final runs in the sixth inning on Cossetti's two-RBI double.

Tulsa scored its lone run in the top of the ninth. A double, a single and a walk loaded the bases and Chris Newell drew a two-out walk to force in the run.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Taylor Young earned two of the Drillers four hits. Yeiner Fernandez and Cristian Santana were responsible for the other two.

*Knowles was charged with the loss with the one run allowed in the first inning. His record is now 3-5.

*Lefty Garrett McDaniels made an impressive Double-A debut in the game. He entered in the sixth inning with two runners on base and no outs. McDaniels struck out the next three batters to end the inning. He struck out five of the seven batters he faced in his debut.

*Outfielder Bubba Alleyne made his third pitching appearance and retired all three batters he faced with one strikeout.

*The Drillers announced today that pitcher Ben Harris was transferred to Oklahoma City.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers and the Wind Surge will play the next-to-last game of the 2024 season on Saturday night at Riverfront Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

Tulsa - RHP Jerming Rosario (3-5, 4.74 ERA)

Wichita - RHP C.J. Culpepper (0-1, 6.19 ERA)

