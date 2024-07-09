Wilmington Wiggles by Brooklyn in Series Opener, 5-3

WILMINGTON, Del. - The Wilmington Blue Rocks picked up a pair of runs in the first inning to grab a lead they never relinquished, defeating the Brooklyn Cyclones, 5-3, on Tuesday night from Judy Johnson Field at Frawley Stadium.

After Brooklyn (5-11, 38-44) put runners at second and third with two out in the top of the first and couldn't capitalize, Wilmington (6-9, 37-44) converted on their opportunity.

With a runner at first and two out, 3B Murphy Stehly was grazed with a pitch and RF Jared McKenzie coaxed a walk to load the bases. 1B Joe Naranjo followed with a two-run single to center, providing the Blue Rocks a 2-0 lead.

CF Jeremy De La Rosa continued the attack for Wilmington in the third. The 22-year-old led off the frame with a solo home run into the Blue Rocks' right-field bullpen. De La Rosa's seventh of the season extended the lead to three.

The Cyclones started to chip away in the fourth, loading the bases with one out on a SS Wilfredo Lara hit-by-pitch, a fielder's choice off the bat of 2B Junior Tilien, and a walk to 1B Mateo Gil. A free pass to DH Jefrey De Los Santos and a ground out from LF Karell Paz chased in two runs without the benefit of a base hit, yanking Brooklyn within one, 3-2.

The Blue Rocks snatched those two runs back in the bottom of the fifth. Naranjo looped a single to left that was misplayed with a runner at first and two out, enabling the runner to scamper home. Following back-to-back walks, 2B Gavin Dugas was plunked to chase in another tally and extend the cushion back to three, 5-2.

Once more, the Cyclones refused to go quietly, bringing the tying run to the plate in the eighth and ninth innings.

C Chris Suero tripled to left-center to start the eighth and quickly scored on a 3B Nick Lorusso sacrifice fly, but 2B Junior Tilien was stranded at second after a two-out single.

Paz snuck aboard with one away in the ninth inning courtesy of a fielding error, however a strikeout and a fly out to right field ended the rally and the contest.

RHP Jarlin Susana (1-0) earned the win in his Blue Rocks and High-A debut. The 20-year-old yielded two runs on four hits over 5.0 innings, walking two and striking out five. LHP Matt Cronin recorded the final three outs, whiffing a pair, to earn his fourth save.

Making his Cyclones and High-A debut, RHP Jack Wenninger (0-1) suffered the defeat. The 22-year-old was taxed for five runs on eight hits, walking one and punching out three, in 4.2 frames.

Brooklyn will try and snap a brief two-game slide in game two of the series on Wednesday. RHP Jonah Tong (3-1, 3.02) - the New York Mets' No. 15 prospect per Baseball America - is expected to take the hill for the Cyclones. The Blue Rocks are projected to counter with RHP Bryan Cáceres (2-6, 5.45). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

