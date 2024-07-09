Hot Rods and Crawdads Postponed Tuesday

July 9, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods series opener scheduled for Tuesday, July 9, at 6:35 PM CT against the Hickory Crawdads has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions. A doubleheader is scheduled between the two teams for Wednesday, July 10.

The doubleheader will start at 5:35 PM CT, with gates opening at 5:00 PM CT. It will consist of two, seven-inning games, with the second game taking place approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.