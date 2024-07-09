IronBirds Take Game One from Tourists, 12-2

ASHEVILLE- The Aberdeen IronBirds dealt the Asheville Tourists a 12-2 loss on Tuesday night in the teams' series opener at McCormick Field. Asheville hung tough early and executed their game plan; however, Aberdeen took advantage of a few Tourists miscues and pulled away for the win.

Aberdeen hit a two-run Home Run in the top of the first inning but Asheville countered with a run in the bottom half. The Tourists remained patient against the IronBirds starting pitcher, forced him to throw 68 pitches, and depart after only three innings.

Both teams traded runs in the third with Asheville's coming on an RBI double by Garret Guillemette. Aberdeen countered with a trio of three-run innings down the stretch; the fourth, the sixth, and the ninth. The Tourists offense was led by Jackson Loftin who doubled, singled, walked, and stole a base in his four trips to the plate.

Edinson Batista surrendered only two earned runs in four innings while Ethan Pecko struck out seven in his four frames of work. Franny Cobos pitched a perfect inning out of the bullpen.

The Tourists will attempt to bounce back on Wednesday with Game Two of the series scheduled for 6:35pm ET.

