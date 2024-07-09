Renegades Fall to BlueClaws, 3-2

July 9, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Lakewood, N.J. - The Hudson Valley Renegades lost a heartbreaking game to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 3-2 in a walk-off on Tuesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The Renegades took the lead in the top of the third inning when back-to-back singles by Cole Gabrielson and Brenny Escanio put runners at first and third with no outs against Braeden Fausnaught. Roc Riggio laid down a squeeze bunt fielded by Fausnaught who threw home wildly, allowing Gabrielson to score.

The BlueClaws answered back with a run in the bottom of the third against Trent Sellers. Justin Crawford drew a one-out walk, advanced to second on a passed ball, stole third and came home on a throwing error by Omar Martinez to tie the game at 1-1.

Sellers was strong in relief of Sebastian Keane, throwing 3.1 innings of long relief, allowing one run on one hit, walking two and striking out three. Luis Arejula followed with 3.1 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and one walk.

Hudson Valley took a 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh when Garrett Martin singled, stole second base and came around to score on a Gabrielson RBI single. Martin had a great game, finishing 2-for-3 with a run scored, a double, two stolen bases, a walk, and had a diving catch and an outfield assist defensively.

Jersey Shore threatened against Arejula in the eighth, but Justin Crawford was thrown out at home by Martin and a great relay throw by Jared Serna with the would-be tying run after a Hendry Mendez double.

In the ninth, Mason Vinyard walked Erick Brito and allowed a single to Zach Arnold. With two outs and runners on second and third after a wild pitch, Emaarion Boyd lined a single down the left field line to score both runners and give the Claws a 3-2 victory.

POSTGAME NOTE: The Renegades were 4-for-5 on stolen base attempts against the BlueClaws on Tuesday, and are now 15-for-16 on steal attempts in seven July games after stealing 13 bases in 27 games in June... This was the fifth game that Hudson Valley has lost in walk-off fashion this season.

The Renegades and BlueClaws continue their series at ShoreTown Ballpark on Wednesday at noon. LHP Kyle Carr (0-5, 5.95) is scheduled to start for Hudson Valley against Jersey Shore RHP Mitch Neunborn (0-2, 3.38). Coverage begins on the Renegades Baseball Network at 11:45 a.m. with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show.

Renegades Record:

41-39, 8-7

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.