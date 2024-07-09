Series Opener with Rome Emperors Postponed Due to Unplayable Field Conditions at AdventHealth Stadium

The Greenville Drive's series opener with the Rome Emperors at AdventHealth Stadium will have to wait another day.

Due to unplayable field conditions at AdventHealth Stadium, tonight's regularly scheduled matchup between the South Atlantic League South Division foes has been postponed.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, July 11 with game one slated for a 5:00 p.m. first pitch and game two slated to follow the conclusion of game one.

Any Drive fans with tickets to the game in Rome, Ga. are able to exchange their tickets to a future remaining Emperors' home game at the Rome Emperors Ticket Office.

The Drive are slated to return to action tomorrow, July 10th at 7:00 p.m. at AdventHealth Stadium.

