Renegades Game Notes

July 9, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (41-38, 8-6) at Jersey Shore BlueClaws (44-37, 6-9)

RHP Sebastian Keane (6-6, 4.98 ERA) vs. LHP Braeden Fausnaught (6-2, 4.02 ERA)

| Game 80 | Road Game 42 | Tuesday, July 9, 2024 | ShoreTown Ballpark | Lakewood, N.J. | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

Radio: WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

ROAD WARRIORS: The Renegades begin a stretch this week in Jersey Shore where they will play 12 of their next 15 games, and 18 of their next 27, away from Heritage Financial Park. After six games in Jersey Shore this week, Hudson Valley will host Rome for three games following the All-Star break, before traveling to Wilmington for a six-game series.

RECORD-BREAKER: A Heritage Financial Park record crowd of 6,176 attended Thursday's Fourth of July game against the Brooklyn Cyclones, breaking the previous record by more than 500 fans. The holiday attendance surpassed a record set earlier this year on May 15th, when the Renegades welcomed an Education Day crowd of 5,619 to the ballpark.

HIGHS AND LOWS: In an Independence Week home-and-home series last week, the Renegades earned a six-game split with the Brooklyn Cyclones. On Saturday, Hudson Valley blew a 4-1 lead in the seventh, before earning what proved to be the winning run on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the inning. The first four games between the Renegades and Cyclones were all shutouts, with both teams earning two shutout victories. Hudson Valley returned home with a bang on Friday, notching six runs on 11 hits that included three long balls. After a dominant shutout victory in the first game down in Brooklyn, the Renegades were held scoreless in back-to-back games at Maimonides Park. It marked the first time that Hudson Valley had suffered consecutive shutout losses since June 2022, and the first time in two nine innings games since 2017. The Renegades recorded just six combined hits in the two games.

CONSISTENCY: Baron Stuart was tremendous in two starts against Brooklyn last week. Stuart allowed just one run combined in 12.2 innings while inducing 16 groundball outs. On Saturday, Stuart earned his fourth quality start with Hudson Valley, and fifth overall, tossing six innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts. In Brooklyn on Monday, the right-hander tossed 6.2 scoreless innings while inducing nine groundball outs. The right-hander retired 18 of the last 23 batters he faced, recording his third quality of the season with the Renegades, and fourth overall. Stuart has allowed three earned runs or less in nine of his last 10 starts, and has gone 5+ innings in seven of his last nine starts.

COASTAL FOES: The Renegades return to ShoreTown Ballpark for the first time this season. Jersey Shore and Hudson Valley were very evenly matched last year, with both teams winning 12 of 24 regular season games against one another. In their first series of the season in early May, Hudson Valley took the first four games of the series with Jersey Shore. The Renegades scored six runs or more in five of six games vs. Jersey Shore, and eight runs or more in four of six contests. In 2023, days after the two teams concluded the regular calendar with a six-game series, the Renegades and BlueClaws faced off in the South Atlantic League North Division Series. Hudson Valley won the best-of-three series with two consecutive wins at home. The two divisional foes face off 24 times again this season. After only playing six games against one another in the first half, the two teams will see each other quite a bit in the second half. Of their final 56 games, Hudson Valley will play Jersey Shore 18 times, including 12 games in Lakewood.

HE WENT TO JARED: Jared Serna continues to be one of the best hitters in the South Atlantic League. The Renegades infielder was 2-for-4 on Saturday, earning his 18th multi-hit game of the season, most among active Renegades players. Serna ranks in the top 10 in eight hitting categories in the South Atlantic League. His 52 RBIs are tied for the second-most in the SAL, and his 22 doubles are tied for third. He is also sixth with 49 runs scored, and his 12 long balls are also tied for seventh in the league.

HEATING UP: Renegades infielder Roc Riggio has been tremendous over the last three weeks. During an 23-game on-base streak, Riggio is 23-for-85, slashing .271/.404/.494 with 13 extra-base hits, including 10 doubles, and a .898 OPS. The Oklahoma State product has a hit in 20 of his last 23 games. His on-base streak is the longest active streak in the South Atlantic League. Riggio has raised his average from .199 on June 6th to .226 currently.

NY SLUGGERS: The Renegades currently have the fourth-highest team OPS in the South Atlantic League (.739), and are tied for the seventh-best mark in High-A. With 157 doubles in 2024, Hudson Valley has the most doubles in High-A this season, ten more than any other team. Four Renegades have 16 or more doubles, and 10 players have eight or more two-baggers.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sports a 3.31 ERA (120 ER/326.0 IP) this season, the best mark in High-A and 10th-best in the minor leagues. In his last three appearances, Trent Sellers has allowed no earned runs in 7.1 frames. Over the unit's last 25.2 innings dating back to last Saturday, the bullpen has allowed just eight earned runs, good for a 2.85 ERA.

STELLAR STARTERS: Starting pitching continues to be excellent for the Renegades. Thirty of the last 34 starters have allowed three earned runs or less in their outings. In the last 34 games, 27 starters have gone at least 4.1 innings. On Friday, Blane Abeyta tossed six scoreless innings while allowing just four hits and striking out five.

LIMITING HITS: Hudson Valley pitchers have allowed only 526 hits through 79 games. The Renegades have allowed the fewest hits in MiLB, four fewer than the Carolina Mudcats (A, MIL). Incredibly, the Amarillo Sod Poodles (AZ, AA) have allowed a staggering 746 hits through 81 games, most among all non-AAA teams.

MIDWEST REINFORCEMENTS: Jace Avina debuted with the Renegades on April 17 after being traded to New York for Jake Bauers in November from Milwaukee. The 20-year-old has been crucial all season for the Renegades. Avina is hitting .284 (71-for-250) with 22 doubles, 41 RBIs, 36 runs scored and a .835 OPS in 65 games. His 22 doubles are tied for the third-most in the South Atlantic League. Last Friday vs. Wilmington, Avina was 2-for-4 with a home run, double, walk, and two runs scored. Avina also currently holds a 31-game errorless streak.

INTERNATIONAL OUTREACH: The Hudson Valley Renegades and the Bhutan Baseball & Softball Association have partnered to present Bhutan Night on August 20 at Heritage Financial Park. The team is currently fundraising to bring over several Bhutanese baseball players for baseball and cultural enrichment tour of the Hudson Valley and New York. More details on the night can be found at www.hvrenegades.com/bhutan.

DEFENSIVE ISSUES: The Renegades have the third-most errors in High-A with 100 errors in 79 games. Their .964 fielding percentage is tied for eighth-worst in the minors. In six of their last ten games, the Renegades have played error-free. With no errors in wins on Thursday and Saturday, Hudson Valley is now 19-6 in games this season where they do not commit an error. Excluding four losses to Greensboro in which they played errorless baseball, the Renegades are 19-2 in those scenarios.

POWER SURGE: Garrett Martin has been hot at the plate recently. In his last 16 games, Martin has 10 extra-base hits, including five home runs, four doubles, and a triple. Martin has a .654 slugging percentage and a 1.004 OPS during that stretch. The outfielder hit his seventh home run of the season on Tuesday vs. Brooklyn, his second long ball in three games. Martin has also not committed an error in 42 games in the outfield this season for Hudson Valley.

CAROLINA POP: Josh Moylan is having his best stretch of the season. Over his last 15 games, Moylan is hitting .316 (18-for-57) with a .491 slugging percentage and a .841 OPS. Moylan had an RBI single in Saturday's loss. Moylan hit .368 during the month of June. He has multiple hits in five of his last 11 games.

LEFTY SLUGGING: Omar Martinez has been getting on-base in a variety of ways. In his last nine games, the Renegades catcher is hitting .296 with a .472 on-base percentage and a .1065 OPS. During that span, he has two home runs and nine RBIs, to go along with nine walks. His .388 on-base percentage ranks sixth, and his 49 walks in 2024 are tied for the fourth-most in the South Atlantic League.

DOMINICAN BOOST: Since being called up in mid-June, Brenny Escanio has proved to be a key addition in the Renegades lineup. In 13 games, the middle infielder is hitting .286 (12-for-42), with seven RBIs and six doubles. Escanio has also been rock-solid defensively, holding a .1000 fielding percentage while playing three different infield positions.

