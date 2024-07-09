July 9th Game Postponed

July 9, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Rome Emperors News Release


ROME, GA - Tonight's (7/9) contest between the Rome Emperors and Greenville Drive has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions. It will be made up as part of a double-header on Thursday (7/11) with a 5:00pm first pitch. Fans with tickets for tonight's contest may exchange them for any remaining Emperors home game.
