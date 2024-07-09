July 9th Game Postponed
July 9, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Rome Emperors News Release
ROME, GA - Tonight's (7/9) contest between the Rome Emperors and Greenville Drive has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions. It will be made up as part of a double-header on Thursday (7/11) with a 5:00pm first pitch. Fans with tickets for tonight's contest may exchange them for any remaining Emperors home game.
Check out the Rome Emperors Statistics
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from July 9, 2024
- Series Opener with Rome Emperors Postponed Due to Unplayable Field Conditions at AdventHealth Stadium - Greenville Drive
- July 9th Game Postponed - Rome Emperors
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.