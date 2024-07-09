Boyd, Claws Come Back for 3-2 Walk-off Win

July 9, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Emaarion Boyd hit a walk-off two run single in the bottom of the ninth to give the BlueClaws a 3-2 win over Hudson Valley on Tuesday night, their second walk-off win of the season.

The BlueClaws (7-9/45-37) took the first of the series with the Renegades (9-6/42-38).

Boyd tied the game and scored the winner on a wild pitch in the BlueClaws first walk-off win of the season back on Opening Night, April 5th. Here, he came up for the first time in the game and singled down the left field line to bring in two runs and give the BlueClaws the win.

Gunner Mayer (2-3) was the winning pitcher, throwing a scoreless ninth. Mason Vinyard (2-2) took the loss.

Renegades starter Sebasitan Keene left with the trainer in the second inning and gave way to Trent Sellers, who got the last out of the second inning.

Both teams scored in the third. Hudson Valley got a run on a swinging bunt from Roc Riggio to take a 1-0 lead. They had second and third after a throwing error on that play, but Braeden Fausnaught got the last three outs and stranded the two runners. Jersey Shore then tied the game in the bottom of the inning when Justin Crawford stole third and scored on a throwing error.

Hudson Valley took the lead in the top of the seventh inning on an RBI single from Cole Gabrielson. Fausnaught came out after going 6.2 innings, allowing two runs, one earned in his longest outing of the year.

Felix Reyes had two hits for Jersey Shore in the win.

The teams continue their series on Wednesday at 12:05 pm. RHP Mitch Neunborn starts for Jersey Shore.

