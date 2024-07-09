Grasshoppers Take 11-9 Loss against the Dash in the First Game of Home Series
July 9, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fall to the Winston-Salem Dash 11-9, on Tuesday, July 9. The Dash improved to 7-8 on the second half of the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 12-3. Winston-Salem outhit Greensboro 11-9 as the Grasshoppers had three mishaps.
Infielder Jack Brannigan led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-5 with two home runs, four RBI, and two runs scored. Infielder Nick Cimillo followed close behind as he went 2-4 with a double and one run scored. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by P.J. Hilson (2), Termarr Johnson, Josiah Sightler, and Luke Brown.
Leading at the dish for the Dash was infielder Caden Connor as he went 2-5 with one home run, three RBI, and two runs scored. Outfielder Eddie Park followed close behind as he went 2-5. Hits for Winston-Salem were also recorded by Calvin Harris (2), Jordan Sprinkle (2), Wes Kath, and Ryan Galanie.
Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Wilber Dotel as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up four hits, five earned runs, and three free bases on 1.2 innings. Julian Bosnic took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 0-2 on the season.
Starting on the mound for Winston-Salem was righthander Tanner McDougal as he tallied four strikeouts and gave up five hits, seven earned runs, and two free bases on 1.2 innings of work. Nicholas Padilla recorded the win for the Dash and improved to 1-0 on the season while Bryce Collins recorded his third save.
The Grasshoppers continue their homestand against the Winston-Salem Dash on Wednesday, July 10, at 6:30 pm for a Day Game and White Claw Wednesday. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game, visit www.gsohoppers.com or call our front office at (336)-268-2255.
