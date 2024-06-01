Wild Walkoff Win in Florence

June 1, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (7-11), presented by Towne Properties, walked off the first place Washington Wild Things (12-6) in extra innings 7-6 on Rockin' Saturday night and Pirates and Princess' Night, presented by TANK.

The Y'alls exploded with home runs in each of the first three innings. Shortstop Alberti Chavez led off the game with a long ball, his first of the year. Second baseman Langston Ginder nabbed his first of the season with a solo shot in the second. Third baseman Brian Fuentes completed the trip around the infield with his first homer of the year with a third inning solo home run. Catcher Hank Zeisler also knocked a two-run blast in the fifth inning.

First baseman Craig Massey marked a milestone with his 900th professional hit, slipping by on an infield race in the fifth.

Ginder's home run wasn't the end of his fun. He came to the plate in the 10th inning with the winning run on third in pinch runner Jeremiah Burks. Ginder's sacrifice fly led to a Gatorade shower in the shallow outfield and gave the Y'alls their first walkoff win of 2024.

The new faces on the pitching staff contributed to the win in a major way. Starter Luke Helton allowed five runs on seven hits in five innings with five strikeouts. If it weren't for a rain delay breaking up the top of the fourth inning, Helton might have escaped with a smoother line. After the delay, he let up four of those five runs, but his fifth inning rebound capped a solid outing. Right-hander Logan Campbell replaced Helton, dealing three two-hit innings, allowing one run with three walks and four strikeouts. Ben Terwilliger earned the win with two no-hit frames, allowing zero runs, walking one, and striking out one.

The Y'alls can earn their first series win since taking down the Windy City Thunderbolts on the road in the second week of the season. Florence and Washington play the rubber match on Family Funday at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

