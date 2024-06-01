Grizzlies Drop Middle Game to Otters

Sauget, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies lost to the Evansville Otters 21-4 on Saturday night at Grizzlies Ballpark, snapping a six-game win streak.

After the Otters got a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, three bases-on-balls issued by Johan Castillo (1-1) in the bottom of the first led to a balk, with Andrew Moritz coming around to score to tie the game at 1-1. In the second, Evansville struck again for a pair of runs off Ryne Moore on a homer by Randy Bednar and an RBI double by Blake Mozley, taking a 3-1 lead.

The Grizzlies would tie the score in the bottom of the fourth when catcher Elias Stevens hit a two-run home run to left-center field, with the Maryville graduate making the score 3-3 with his first professional hit and home run. But then things went sideways on the Grizzlies, as Mike Peabody capitalized on a leadoff walk with a go-ahead, two-run homer in the top of the fifth, part of a four-run inning that put the Otters up 7-3.

Evansville would then bat around twice in the second half of the game, scoring seven runs in the sixth, one run in the eighth, and five more in the ninth. In the bottom half, Cole Brannen smacked his second homer of the season to right field for the final margin of 21-4, capping a three-hit day at the plate for the outfielder. But the Grizzlies could get no closer in suffering the lopsided loss.

Despite the defeat, Gateway remained one-half game back of first place in the West Division, and they will look to bounce back in the finale of their home stand on Sunday, June 2, at 1:05 p.m., with Tyler Cornett drawing the start against the Otters' Zach Smith at Grizzlies Ballpark.

