Titans' Offence Explodes for Convincing Win

June 1, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans at bat

Ottawa, ON - After falling behind early, the Ottawa Titans (9-10) got the bats rolling in the middle innings - slugging their way to a 17-5 win over the Windy City ThunderBolts (8-13) on Saturday, winning the series.

Electing to use an opener, Breyln Jones (ND, 0-0) hurled the opening inning for the home side - seeing an unearned run cross the plate as Henry Kusiak's sacrifice fly got the ThunderBolts on the board early.

Brooks Walton (win, 1-0) worked in bulk in the middle game of the series - but saw his side fall into a 4-0 hole after the ThunderBolts added a trio of runs in the third. However, all the runs were unearned against Walton, who retired the next seven in a row after a two-run Christian Kuzemka double.

Bouncing back after his first outing of the year, Walton gave the Titans four innings - allowing four runs, one earned, on four hits - walking two, and striking out two.

After not scratching across anything against starter Trevor Sugg (ND, 0-2), Michael Fuhrman's solo blast in the fourth against Colton Huntt (loss, 0-1) got the Titans on the board.

Then, the floodgates opened in the fifth - as the Titans sent 12 to the plate, capitalizing for seven runs on six hits. RBI doubles from Jason Dicochea and Malik Williams got the Titans close until Jake Guenther's three-run homer put them in front for good. Later, a two-run single from Jamey Smart made it an 8-4 game - as Tyler Naumann relieved Huntt - who only lasted an inning and a third, allowing five runs.

An RBI knock from Fuhrman in the sixth added another tally in response to the ThunderBolts adding one back in the top half - before the Titans poured it on again.

Eric Hildebrand and Matt Swilley combined to work the seventh, seeing the Titans post an eight spot to tie a franchise record with 17 runs in a game. Three bases-loaded walks forced home runs while a fielder's choice brought home another - but Fuhrman's fourth hit of the game, a two-run double, headlined yet another big inning.

On the mound, the Titans turned to Matt Voelker, McLain Harris, and Kyle White to follow Walton to help keep the score out of reach.

Jamey Smart and Michael Fuhrman each recorded four-hit games - Jake Guenther and Fuhrman each knocked in four - and each member of the offence reached base at least twice. Fuhrman also finished a triple shy of the cycle in the lopsided victory.

The Ottawa Titans continue their six-game homestand, going for the sweep in the finale of a three-game set against the Windy City ThunderBolts on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. from Ottawa Stadium. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live streamed on Flo Baseball.

