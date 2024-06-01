Vargas Makes History with Complete-Game Shutout Victory

June 1, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (10-10) clinched the series win over the New England Knockouts (5-14) with a 10-0 shutout victory on Saturday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. Tri-City has scored 37 runs during its four-game win streak.

Jhon Vargas dazzled on the rubber, turning in the ValleyCats first complete game shutout since RHP Rafi Vazquez tossed seven scoreless in the front end of a doubleheader at "The Joe" against the Washington Wild Things on May 21 st , 2023. It is the first nine-inning complete game shutout since RHP Joey Gonzalez silenced the Empire State Greys on August 14 th , 2022.

Tri-City led off the bottom of the first with a triple from Jaxon Hallmark against Matt Cronin. Javeyan Williams lifted a sac fly to provide the ValleyCats with a 1-0 lead.

Kyle Novak went deep in the fourth. His second homer of the season put Tri-City on top, 2-0.

Elvis Peralta began the sixth with a single, and went to second on the play thanks to a fielding error from Austin White. Hallmark advanced Peralta to third with a sac bunt. Williams hit his second sac fly of the evening to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 3-0.

Novak and Ian Walters worked back-to-back walks in the seventh. Dylan Broderick brought in Novak with a double. Tyson Gingerich then plated two runs with a single. Chris Bargo entered, and Gingerich stole second. Hallmark knocked in Gingerich with a single, which gave Tri-City a 7-0 advantage.

Novak laced a one-out single against Anderson Comás in the eighth. Walters walked, and Novak went to second. Oscar Campos doubled in a run. Broderick walked to load the bases. Heisell Baro came in, and issued a RBI walk to Gingerich. Afterward, Peralta hit a sac fly to make it a 10-0 affair.

Vargas worked in and out of trouble in the last two frames. He gave up a walk to Zach May in the eighth, but struck out JR DiSarcina and Mark Herron Jr. Afterward, Jake Boone ripped a single that eluded the diving attempt from Williams. Hallmark backed up his fellow outfielder, which held the runners at the corners. Vargas then retired Austin White on a 4-3 putout. Ramon Jimenez and Brady West led off the ninth with two consecutive singles against Vargas. He got a huge 6-4-3 double play from John Cristino as Jimenez moved to third. The Dominican right-hander punched out Noah Lucier with a breaking ball in the dirt to record the shutout.

Overall, Vargas (4-0) hurled nine frames, yielding five hits, walking three, and striking out seven on a season-high 114 pitches.

Cronin (0-2) received the loss. He pitched 6.1 innings, allowing seven runs on five hits, walking two, and striking out three.

Tri-City will go for the sweep tomorrow, Sunday, June 2 nd . First pitch is slated for 5 PM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 10 | NEW ENGLAND 0

W: Jhon Vargas (4-0)

L: Matt Cronin (0-2)

Attendance: 2,658

Time of Game: 2:20

