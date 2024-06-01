Bolts Stomped by Titans

June 1, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa, ON- The Windy City ThunderBolts dropped their seventh straight game, 17-5, to the Ottawa Titans Saturday night at Ottawa Stadium.

Following Brelyn Jones starting the first inning for Ottawa (9-10), Brooks Walton took the hill. Walton threw four innings of relief, allowing two runs, walking one and striking out five.

Windy City (8-13) struck the first run of the game on a sacrifice fly by Henry Kusiak that scored Cam Phelts for a 1-0 lead. Phelts extended his hit streak to five consecutive games.

Kusiak struck again in the top of the third with an RBI single, making it 2-0. Following a Joe Johnson single, Christian Kuzemka notched a two-run double for a 4-0 lead. Kuzemka is tied for the league lead with 25 RBIs.

Taylor Sugg threw three innings allowing no runs on three hits while walking two.

Colton Huntt give up the first Ottawa run on a solo homer for Michael Furman in the fourth.

In the bottom of the fifth, an RBI double by Jason Dicochea made it 4-2. Malik Williams drove an RBI double to make it 4-3. Tyler Naumann cameout of the bullpen and allowed a three-run home run to Jake Guenther, and Ottawa never looked back.

When the dust settled, the Titans scored seven runs in the 5th, and eight in the seventh inning.

Furman finished the night 4-for-6 with four RBIs and Guenther had four RBIs as well. Jamey Smart went 4-for-4, reaching base six times.

Christian Kuzemka pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the Bolts.

Windy City is back on the diamond Sunday afternoon at Ottawa Stadium against the Titans at 12:00 CDT. Michael Barker (0-2, 7.91) starts for the ThunderBolts against Ottawa's Shane Gray (1-0, 3.75). The broadcast can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

