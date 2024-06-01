Boulders Cooled off by Québec

June 1, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Pomona, NY - The Boulders' latest winning streak ended at three games, as they fell to the Québec Capitales, 8-7 in 10 innings on Saturday night, playing "bonus" baseball for the first time this season.

New York (14-5) trailed 2-0 after two innings, then tied the score in the bottom of the 3rd on 1B Peyton Isaacson's two-run single, only to fall behind again when the visitors plated three runs in the top of the 5th.

But a four-run bottom half, featuring a two-run single by LF Steve Barmakian and RBI singles for Isaacson and RF Casey Dana gave the Boulders their first lead of the night at 6-5.

Québec (9-11) evened things up on SS Kyle Crowl's solo HR in the sixth, and the game stayed 6-6 until a two-run top of the 10th against RHP Peter Allegro (0-1).

Capitales reliever Frank Moscatiello (2.0 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 2 K) locked up his league-high-tying fourth win by striking out 2B Nick Gotta to end the game with the tying run on third base.

The rubber game of the series is set for tomorrow (Sunday) afternoon, with first pitch at 1:35pm EDT.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.