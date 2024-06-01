Otters Erupt for 21 Runs to Even Series

SAUGET, IL - The Evansville Otters (6-14) emphatically ended their five-game losing streak tonight against the Gateway Grizzlies (13-7) with a 21-4 win at Grizzlies Ballpark.

It was a massacre with the bats, as the Otters set season highs in runs (21), hits (23), home runs (four) and extra base hits (nine).

Everybody in the starting lineup garnered at least one knock, with eight of the nine guys having a multi-hit performance. Seven Otters had multiple runs batted in and six men scored at least twice.

The Otters' scoring began in the first with a pair of doubles from Mason White and Jomar Reyes. Gateway answered with a run in the bottom of the first.

Evansville retook the lead with a solo home run to left-center field from Randy Bednar in the second inning. Later, Blake Mozley smashed an RBI double to make it a 3-1 game.

In the bottom of the fourth frame, Gateway tied the game again with a two-run home run.

The final lead change of the night came in the fifth, when the Otters put together two two-run shots from Mike Peabody and Bednar to take a 7-3 game.

The team added to their lead with a seven-run sixth frame. Two RBIs each came from Anthony Calarco and Riley Delgado on a pair of singles, and Bednar also had another RBI on a base-hit.

In the eighth inning, Delgado reached on an error and later scored on an RBI-single from White. The score was 15-3.

Adding insult to injury in the final inning, the Otters plated another six runs. Peabody had his second home run of the game. With two outs, seven men in a row reached base, five of which picked up RBI base-hits.

Gateway scored one in the ninth for a consolation run.

Johan Castillo (1-1) was terrific on the mound. After a sluggish start walking three men in the first inning and another in the second, he limited the damage early and controlled the zone the rest of the game. The righty tabbed his first win of the year in the quality start, throwing in 7.0 innings while giving up three runs on four hits with two strikeouts.

The series between the Otters and Grizzlies concludes tomorrow. Evansville has forced a rubber match and will attempt to earn their second series win of the 2024 season. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CT. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

