Eighth Inning Eruption Sends Boomers to Comeback Win

June 1, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

TROIS-RIVIERES, Can. - The Schaumburg Boomers scored seven runs in the top of the eighth to take the lead for the first time in the series, sending 11 men to the plate to help post a 12-4 win over the Trois-Riveres Aigles on Saturday night.

Trois-Rivieres scored twice in the fourth to lead 2-0 before Christian Fedko throttled his first homer in the top of the sixth, a two-run shot to tie the score. Dalton Combs hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning to once again put the hosts ahead, but the Boomers would score the next 10 runs to ensure at least a .500 roadtrip through Canada. The team pulled within a single tally in the seventh with a run to set the stage for the huge eighth.

The eighth inning opened with Alec Craig coaxing a walk. Fedko followed with a bunt single and both runners executed a double steal. Chase Dawson notched an infield hit to load the bases. Seth Gray slapped a single to right scoring two and putting the Boomers ahead. Kyle Fitzgerald, activated from the injured list before the game, tallied a run scoring single in his return and Aaron Simmons doubled home a run to make the score 7-4. With two outs and the bases loaded Craig cleared them with a double to right. The Boomers added two more in the ninth to finish the win.

John Wilson worked 5.1 innings in a no-decision. Dylan Stutsman retired five of the six batters he faced to earn the win. Matt Helwig tossed the eighth and Jake Joyce, making his 268th Frontier League appearance, closed out the win. Joyce is just two outings away from tying for the league's all-time lead in appearances.

The offense tallied 14 hits with everyone involved. Simmons doubled in three straight innings while Dawson also collected three hits. Craig, Fedko and Gray all posted two hits apiece. Craig has reached base in all 19 games and owns a 12-game hitting streak.

The Boomers (13-6) finish the six-game venture north of the border with the finale in Trois-Rivieres on Sunday afternoon at 12:05pm Central. RHP Aaron Glickstein (0-1, 6.43), who came off the injured list and threw five blank innings to open the trip, will finish it off against RHP Logan Hofmann (1-0, 6.59). Schaumburg returns to Wintrust Field on June 4 for a three-game stint that begins with Educator Appreciation Night presented by Waterville Advisors. Tickets for all games in the 2024 season are on sale now! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

