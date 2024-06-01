Kwitzer & Co. Clobber Québec

Pomona, NY - The Boulders continued the best start in franchise history, improving to 14-4 on the season with their third straight win as they cruised past the Québec Capitales, 8-2, in the first of a three-game showdown. New York started the scoring in the bottom of the second inning, when 3B Chris Kwitzer belted a grand slam just inside the right field foul pole off of losing pitcher Ryo Kohigashi (1-2).

RHP Garrett Cooper ran his record to 3-0, becoming the third straight Boulders starter to throw at least 7 innings (7.0 IP, 1 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 6 K).

Québec closed within 4-2 on single tallies in the seventh and eighth, before New York broke it open in the bottom of the eighth against LHP Franklin Parra, who issued three walks in a span of four batters, then gave up a two-run double to SS Austin Dennis -- extending his hitting streak to 15 games -- while Kwitzer capped a six-RBI night with a two-run double of his own.

Kwitzer became the third Boulders batter in the last six games to drive in at least six runs. Game two of the series will be on Saturday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm EDT.

- Written by Nico Rodriguez

- Edited by Marc Ernay

