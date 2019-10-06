Wild Sink Admirals Sunday Afternoon in 5-2 Win

October 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild (2-0-0-0; 4 pts) defeated the Milwaukee Admirals (0-1-0-0; 0 pts.) by a score of 5-2 Sunday afternoon, aided by three second period goals and a career-high four-point night by forward Gerry Mayhew.

The Admirals opened the game with Troy Grosenick (two saves) in net, but was forced to replace him with Connor Ingram (32 saves) 1:37 into the contest due to injury.

Milwaukee took a 1-0 lead at 10:21 off a deflection in front of goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (15 saves). Defenseman Steven Santini took a shot from the top of the right circle and forward Yakov Trenin managed to tip the puck over Kahkonen's right shoulder for the tally. Forward Colin Blackwell also registered an assist on the play.

Fifteen seconds later Iowa responded to tie the game at 1-1. Defenseman Louie Belpedio took a shot from the point that hit forward Cody McLeod in the slot. Forward Brandon Duhaime wired the loose puck over Ingram's glove for the tally. The goal marked the rookie's first of his professional career.

At the end of the first period, the score was tied at 1-1 and shots were tied at 10-10.

The Wild took a 2-1 lead at 11:27 in the second period as forward Gabriel Dumont notched his second goal in as many games. While on the power play, Mayhew sent Dumont a pass from behind the net that bounced off the stick of forward Sam Anas. Dumont received the pass in the slot and waited out Ingram before wristing a shot into the top left corner of the net.

At 17:15 in the second period, the Wild made it a 3-1 game. Mayhew and forward Mitch McLain skated into the Admirals zone on a 2-on-1. Mayhew slid the puck to McLain and he went forehand-backhand before tucking it across the goal line. Forward Will Bitten logged the secondary assist on the score.

Iowa extended its lead 90 seconds later as Mayhew notched his second goal of the season. On the power play, Anas fed Mayhew a pass in the slot and he one-timed past Ingram blocker side to give the home side a 4-1 lead. Defenseman Brennan Menell was credited with the secondary assist.

Heading into the third period, Iowa led 4-1 and outshot the Admirals 24-12.

Milwaukee ended Iowa's goal run with a tally at 17:44 in the third period. Forward Josh Wilkins drew Kahkonen out of the net before sending a pass to forward Miikka Salomaki on the far post. Salomaki then put the puck into the open net for his first goal of the year.

Iowa iced the game as Bitten added an empty-net goal to his assist, giving the Wild a 5-2 lead at 19:12 in the final frame. Mayhew recorded the primary assist, giving him three helpers and four points on the night, a career-high. Dumont also earned an assist on the goal.

At the final horn, Iowa skated away with the 5-2 win, outshooting the Admirals 39-17 in the contest. Iowa went 2-for-6 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

With the win, Iowa has won its last eight games against the Admirals at Wells Fargo Arena (including playoffs) and has outscored Milwaukee 30-4 during that stretch. Iowa has also won eight of its last nine games at home, dating back to last season.

Iowa continues its homestand with a pair of contests against the Texas Stars Friday and Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

