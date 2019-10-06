American Hockey League Announces Suspension
October 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Iowa Wild forward Mike Liambas has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a checking-from-behind incident in a game vs. Rockford on Oct. 4.
Liambas was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline).
He will miss Iowa's game today (Oct. 6) vs. Milwaukee.
