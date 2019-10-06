American Hockey League Announces Suspension

October 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Iowa Wild forward Mike Liambas has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a checking-from-behind incident in a game vs. Rockford on Oct. 4.

Liambas was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline).

He will miss Iowa's game today (Oct. 6) vs. Milwaukee.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.