Colorado's Rally Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to Stockton

October 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





LOVELAND, CO. - The Colorado Eagles pulled within one goal on two different occasions in the third period, but it would not be enough as the Stockton Heat topped the Eagles, 4-2 on Saturday. Colorado defenseman Calle Rosen notched a goal and an assist, while forward T.J. Tynan collected a pair of assists in the contest. Eagles goalie Adam Werner suffered the loss in net, surrendering three goals on 27 shots.

The Heat would jump on the board 13:33 into the first period, as a power play set up forward Matthew Phillips to snap a shot from the bottom of the left circle, beating Werner and giving Stockton a 1-0 edge.

Still trailing 1-0 as the puck dropped on the second period, the hole would become deeper for the Eagles when Heat defenseman Zac Leslie sent a shot from the top of the right-wing circle through traffic and into the back of the net, stretching Stockton's advantage to 2-0 just 2:59 into the middle frame. Colorado would kill off a pair of Heat power plays in the second period, including a 5-minute major and the two teams would head to the second intermission with Stockton still in control, 2-0.

The third period would see the Eagles slice the deficit in half when Rosen blasted a shot from the right circle past Heat goaltender Artyom Zagidulin to make it a 2-1 Stockton lead at the 9:06 mark of the period.

The advantage would bounce back to a pair, as forward Buddy Robinson deflected a shot from the blue line between the leg pads of Werner to put the Heat on top, 3-1 with 5:09 left to play in the contest.

Colorado would pull Werner in favor of the extra attacker with 3:59 remaining and the move would pay off when forward Michael Joly collected a loose puck on top of the crease and lifted the puck over the shoulder of Zagidulin, trimming Stockton's advantage to 3-2 with 1:01 still remaining on the clock.

With Werner still on the bench, the Heat would ice the game with an empty-netter from forward Byron Froese to push Stockton to a 4-2 lead with just 14 seconds left in regulation.

The Eagles finished the night going 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Heat went 1-for-8 on the man-advantage. Colorado outshot Stockton by a final count of 33-28.

Colorado returns to action when the Eagles travel to take on the Ontario Reign on Friday, October 11th at 8:00pm MT.

