Devils Sign Joe Morrow to Two-Way Contract

October 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





BINGHAMTON - The New Jersey Devils announced that the club has signed defenseman Joe Morrow to a one-year, two-way contract. The announcement was made by Devils' Executive Vice President/General Manager Ray Shero. Morrow was placed on waivers today, with the intention of sending him to Binghamton if he clears waivers tomorrow at 12:00 p.m.

Morrow, 26, spent last season with the Winnipeg Jets, scoring one goal and six assists for seven points in 41 games. During the 2017-18 campaign, he recorded six goals and 10 assists for 16 points and 26 penalty minutes with Montreal and Winnipeg. He also appeared in six Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The left-shooting defenseman has played 162 career regular-season National Hockey League contests with Boston, Montreal and Winnipeg and has nine goals and 23 assists for 32 points and 62 penalty minutes.

In addition, the Edmonton, Alta., native has played in 158 career American Hockey League games, with Wilkes-Barre, Texas and Providence, recording 15 goals and 46 assists for 61 points with 83 penalty minutes.

