Defender Martin Fehervary Assigned to Bears

October 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that defenseman Martin Fehervary has been re-assigned to the Hershey Bears. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Fehervary, 20, made his NHL debut for the Capitals on Oct. 2, playing 13:34 and registering two penalty minutes in Washington's 3-2 overtime win at St. Louis. Only 19 at the time, Fehervary became just the 10th defenseman in Capitals team history to make his debut as a teenager. He has appeared in all three of Washington's contests this season.

A native of Bratislava, Slovakia, Fehervary was a 2nd round selection, 46th overall, by the Capitals in the 2018 NHL Draft. He skated with HV71 of the SHL last season, collecting seven points (one goal, six assists). He also served as the captain for Slovakia's World Junior Championship team, finishing with five points (one goal, four assists) in five games.

Fehervary will wear #42 for Hershey.

