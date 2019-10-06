Game Preview: Bears vs. Bruins, 5 PM

October 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears continue their opening weekend against the Providence Bruins at Giant Center. Last season, the Bears went 2-2-1-1 in their six-game season-series against the Bruins.

Hershey Bears (0-1-0-0) vs. Providence Bruins (1-0-0-0)

October 6, 2019 | 5 PM | Game #2 | Giant Center

Referees: Michael Markovic (47), Brandon Schrader (46)

Linesmen: Kyle Flemington (55), Michael Magee (41)

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

GAME NOTES SHEET

Ticket Information: http://www.hersheybears.com/tickets/single-game.php

Tonight's Promotion: Hersheypark Pass Night (ALL FANS)

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 4:30 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch and Mitch Lamoureux on the call.

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LAST TIME OUT:

Last night, the Hershey Bears kicked off their 2019-20 regular season and dropped a tight, 4-3 decision to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Alex Alexeyev and Christian Djoos both scored from the blue line in the first period, and Matt Moulson tallied on a power play late in the third period to bring the Chocolate and White within one. Meanwhile, the Providence Bruins spoiled the Lehigh Valley Phantoms' Home Opener with a 3-0 shutout win in Allentown. Max Lagace stopped 28 shots for the Opening Night clean sheet behind goals from Anders Bjork, Brendan Gaunce, and Paul Carey.

WELCOME BACK:

The Hershey Bears 2019-20 Opening Night roster features 18 players who appeared in at least one game with the Chocolate and White last season. Among the 18 players includes Christian Djoos, who appeared in two games last season on a long term injury conditioning loan, as well as reigning 30-goal scorer Mike Sgarbossa, 2019 AHL All-Star Vitek Vanecek, Liam O'Brien, Beck Malenstyn, Garrett Pilon, Brian Pinho, Connor Hobbs, Colby Williams and Lucas Johansen. Also back with the Chocolate and White in 2019-20 is rugged blue liner Erik Burgdoerfer. The 6-foot-1, 207 pound bruiser appeared in 74 games with Hershey in 2015-16 and posted 20 points (six goals, 14 assists). In seasons since, Burgdoerfer made his NHL debut and played in six games with the Ottawa Senators across parts of two campaigns.

FEELS LIKE THE FIRST TIME:

In Hershey's first game of the season, many players made their first contributions to the Chocolate and White. Capitals' 1st rounder Alex Alexeyev scored just 1:02 into his professional debut, notching his first AHL goal on Hershey's first shot of the season. Forward Philippe Maillet made an impression in his first game with the club, collecting his first point as a Bear with an assist on Christian Djoos' first period goal. Matt Moulson, a former Ontario teammate of Maillet, also factored in on the scoresheet in his Hershey debut, scoring his first goal as a Bear late in the third period. Moulson's goal was also Hershey's first power play goal of the new campaign.

DC ADDITIONS:

In the week leading up to Opening Night, the Washington Capitals have announced two new additions to Hershey. On Oct. 1, the Capitals announced defender Christian Djoos cleared waivers and was loaned to Hershey. Djoos played 128 games with the Bears from 2015-17, and finished second-best on the team in assists (45) in 2016-17. He has since skated in 108 NHL games and helped the Capitals capture the 2018 Stanley Cup. Also loaned to Hershey after clearing waivers on Oct. 3 is goaltender Pheonix Copley. The North Pole, Alaska native won the Bears' team Rookie of the Year Award in 2014-15 after finishing 7th in the AHL in both goals against average and save percentage.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.