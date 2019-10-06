Condors Claw Back for a Point with Third Period Comeback

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (1-0-1) scored twice in the third period to secure a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Ontario Reign (2-0-0) on Saturday night in front of 5,001 at Mechanics Bank Arena. RW Kailer Yamamoto and RW Josh Currie each scored in the third for Bakersfield. The Condors secured three of a possible four points on opening weekend in front of nearly 11,000 fans.

FIRST PERIOD

REIGN GOAL: RW Martin Frk (2nd) from the right-wing circle off a rush; Unassisted; Time of goal: 3:42; ONT leads, 1-0

SHOTS: BAK- 12, ONT - 8

SECOND PERIOD

REIGN GOAL: C Mario Kempe (2nd) blast from the left-wing circle; Assists: Luff, Anderson; Time of goal: 16:50; ONT leads, 2-0

SHOTS: BAK - 15, ONT - 9

THIRD PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: RW Kailer Yamamoto (2nd) left all alone in front off a feed from behind the net; Assists: Gagner, Marody; Time of goal: 3:45; ONT leads, 2-1

CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (2nd) found on the back door off a dish from the side of the net; Assists: Gambardella, Malone; Time of goal: 12:19; Game tied, 2-2

SHOTS: BAK- 14, ONT - 7 OVERTIME: Kempe (3rd) grabbed a loose puck off a busted play and deposited the game-winner. ONT wins, 3-2

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Petersen (ONT) 2. Kempe (ONT) 3. Currie (BAK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/3; ONT - 0/3

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 44; ONT - 25

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (0-0-1; 25/22); ONT - Petersen (2-0-0; 44/42)

The Condors are 8-1-2 in their last 11 against Ontario dating back to last season and have points in eight straight (6-0-2)

RW Kailer Yamamoto and RW Josh Currie each have two goals to start the season

C Brad Malone had assists in each of the games this weekend

C Sam Gagner picked up his first point as a Condor with an assist

Bakersfield is off until Sunday, Oct. 13 when they travel to San Jose at 1 p.m.

Scratches: Cameron Hebig, Nolan Vesey

