Nastasiuk Leads Comeback Win over Roadrunners

October 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





SAN ANTONIO, TX - Zach Nastasiuk scored his first two goals with the Rampage, including the game-winner, as the San Antonio Rampage (2-0-0) scored five unanswered goals to earn a 5-2 comeback victory over the Tucson Roadrunners (1-1-0) on Sunday afternoon at the AT&T Center.

Mike Vecchione and Nathan Walker both scored for the second straight game, and Ville Husso made 31 saves to earn his second win of the season.

With the game tied 2-2 early in the third, Tanner Kaspick won a faceoff back to Niko Mikkola. Mikkola's wrist shot was blocked in front, but Nastasiuk found the loose puck in front and lifted a backhander past Tucson goaltender Adin Hill at 2:01 for a 3-2 Rampage lead.

Mikkola added to the lead at 8:56 of the third, beating Hill from the left point with a slapshot for his first goal of the season. At 11:26, Nastasiuk notched his second goal when a Kaspick wrist shot bounced off his chest and over the goal line, making it 5-2 Rampage and chasing Hill from the net.

The Roadrunners struck first at 15:00 of the first when Lane Pederson beat Husso with a backhander from between the circles for his first of the season. Tyler Steenbergen made it 2-0 at 2:02 of the second period with his first goal of the season, firing the rebound of a Cam Dineen shot into the top corner.

Vecchione got San Antonio on the board at 4:20 of the second period on the power play, an Austin Poganski shot bouncing off of Hill, striking Vecchione's skate, and rolling over the goal line for Vecchione's second of the season. At 12:17 of the second period, the Rampage power play struck again, with Walker tucking home the rebound of a Derrick Pouliot shot for his second of the season to tie the game 2-2.

The Rampage power play went 2-for-5 and is now 3-for-11 through the first two games of the season. The penalty kill is 7-for-7.

The Rampage continue their season-opening homestand on Friday when they face the Chicago Wolves at the AT&T Center for a 7 p.m. puck-drop. The game is available on Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Vecchione (2); Walker (2); Nastasiuk (1,2); Mikkola (1)

Ville Husso: 31 saves on 33 shots

Power Play: 2-for-5

Penalty Kill: 5-for-5

THREE STARS:

1) Zach Nastasiuk - SA

2) Niko Mikkola - SA

3) Nathan Walker - SA

