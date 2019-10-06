Kempe Lifts Reign in Overtime

The Ontario Reign got two goals, including the overtime winner, from forward Mario Kempe in a 3-2 overtime victory over Bakersfield on Saturday evening. Goaltender Cal Petersen made 42 saves in the victory, as he stopped more than 40 shots for the second straight night.

Date: October 5, 2019

Venue: Mechanics Bank Arena - Bakersfield, CA

ONT Record: (2-0-0-0)

BAK Record: (1-0-1-0)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 1 1 0 1 3

BAK 0 0 2 0 2

Shots PP

ONT 25 0/3

BAK 44 0/3

Three Stars -

1. Cal Petersen (ONT)

2. Mario Kempe (ONT)

3. Josh Currie (BAK)

W: Cal Petersen (2-0-0)

L: Stuart Skinner (0-1-0)

Next Game: Friday, October 11, 2019 vs. Colorado - 7 PM @ Toyota Arena

