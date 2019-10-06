Kempe Lifts Reign in Overtime
October 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign got two goals, including the overtime winner, from forward Mario Kempe in a 3-2 overtime victory over Bakersfield on Saturday evening. Goaltender Cal Petersen made 42 saves in the victory, as he stopped more than 40 shots for the second straight night.
Date: October 5, 2019
Venue: Mechanics Bank Arena - Bakersfield, CA
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK105BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK105Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK105PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (2-0-0-0)
BAK Record: (1-0-1-0)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 1 1 0 1 3
BAK 0 0 2 0 2
Shots PP
ONT 25 0/3
BAK 44 0/3
Three Stars -
1. Cal Petersen (ONT)
2. Mario Kempe (ONT)
3. Josh Currie (BAK)
W: Cal Petersen (2-0-0)
L: Stuart Skinner (0-1-0)
Next Game: Friday, October 11, 2019 vs. Colorado - 7 PM @ Toyota Arena
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2019
- Kempe Lifts Reign in Overtime - Ontario Reign
- Condors Claw Back for a Point with Third Period Comeback - Bakersfield Condors
- Moose Grab First Win, 5-3 - Manitoba Moose
- Colorado's Rally Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to Stockton - Colorado Eagles
- Zagidulin Strong as Heat Close out Opening Weekend Sweep - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.