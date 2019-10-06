Moose Grab First Win, 5-3

October 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





The Manitoba Moose (1-1-0-0) captured their first win of the 2019-20 season in a 5-3 decision over the Texas Stars (0-2-0-0) on Saturday night at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Coming off a loss in their respective season-opening matchups yesterday, both clubs were chasing their first win of the 2019-20 season.

The Moose wasted no time and scored on their first shot of the game. Only 1:08 into the first period Jansen Harkins found the back of the net with an assist from Logan Stanley. Less than two minutes later the Stars answered back with a goal of their own from Conner Bleackley assisted by Adam Mascherin. With a minute left in the first period the Moose scored again with a goal from Logan Shaw assisted by Seth Griffith and Leon Gawanke. The Moose kept the pressure on the Stars throughout the first frame posting 19 shots in the first period alone.

Early in the second period Stanley tallied his first goal of the season with powerful shot off the faceoff to make the score 3-1, the lone assist was credited to Shaw. With just over two minutes remaining in the second Jason Robertson scored, collecting his first AHL point. After review the goal stayed making the score 3-2.

Midway through the third period Bleackley struck again tying the game at three. The Moose maintained the pressure offensively and ended up being rewarded for their tenacity. With an assist from Sami Niku and Harkins, Skyler McKenzie scored the go-ahead goal at 17:38 in the third period. The Moose added another goal to their lead in the final minute of the game with a empty net goal from Griffith assisted by Shaw giving Manitoba the 5-3 victory.

Quick Hits

Leon Gawanke played in his AHL debut and collected his first AHL point (1A)

The Moose posted 19 shots in the first period, which is a 13 shot improvement from the first period of their season opener

Logan Shaw collected three points (1G, 2A)

Logan Stanley posted a Gordie Howe hat trick

Attendance was announced at 5,301 What's Next?

The Moose head back to Manitoba to play their home opener against the Toronto Marlies on Oct. 11. Get your tickets for the 7pm puck drop at moosehockey.com/tickets/.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.