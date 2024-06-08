Wild Catch Ends Tourists' Comeback Bid
June 8, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
ASHEVILLE - The Asheville Tourists would not go away on Saturday night. Every time the Bowling Green Hot Rods tried to distance themselves, the Tourists responded with a rally. Down 8-7 in the bottom of the ninth, a fly ball with two runners on and two outs carried into centerfield. Bowling Green misplayed the ball but a game-saving catch was made as two outfielders fell to the ground next to each other.
Prior to the dramatic ending, the Hot Rods held a one-run lead at four different points in the game; 3-2, 4-3, 6-5, and 8-7. The visitors used a three-run Homer in the top of the first only to see Asheville's Brice Matthews and Austin Deming hit solo Home Runs in the bottom half.
Luis Baez hit an RBI single in the second but Bowling Green plated the contest's next three runs. Asheville answered with a Matthews RBI single and a Baez Sac Fly in the sixth. Each team hit a two run Home Run late; the Tourists' smash came off the bat of Baez.
Edinson Batista battled through five innings but suffered his first defeat of the year even though Asheville did so many good things on the night. The Tourists outhit the Hot Rods ten to six and Asheville also stole five bases. The defense turned two double-plays, caught a runner attempting to steal, and picked off a runner at first base.
Both teams are back in action Sunday afternoon for the series finale. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05pm ET.
