Blue Rocks Split Another Doubleheader with Hudson Valley
June 8, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release
The Wilmington Blue Rocks split a win and a loss in their doubleheader against the Hudson Valley Renegades on June 8.
In game one, Blue Rocks' starter Bryan Caceres worked out of two jams in the first two innings to keep the game scoreless.
The bats were cold early against Renegades' starter Ben Shields, as he was perfect through three innings, not allowing a single runner on base.
Caceres went 1-2-3 in the third, but in the fourth, he faced trouble again, as a walk and a single put runners on first and second with one out. Beau Brewer laced a double into the left-center gap to score both runs and hand the Renegades a 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, Wilmington applied some pressure to Shields as Elijiah Nunez walked and Daylen Lile was hit by a pitch. Nunez was thrown out attempting to steal third and Trey Harris struck out to end the inning as the Blue Rocks again failed to break through.
As he did in the third, Caceres bounced back and pitched great in the fifth, retiring the side in order to keep the contest close.
In the bottom of the frame, Matt Suggs hit a single up the middle for Wilmington's first hit of the game against Shields.
Chance Huff relieved in the sixth after Caceres went five complete innings, allowing two runs on four hits, striking out four and walking three.
Caceres pitched well enough to put himself in solid position for his first win of the season, but the lineup couldn't back him up and put runs on the board.
Huff was able to get a double play to end the sixth inning without any more runs scored, but he wasn't as fortunate in the seventh frame. A double, a triple and a wild pitch from Huff allowed two more Renegades to cross the plate and push the lead to 4-0.
The Blue Rocks weren't able to put together a rally in the seventh as they finished the game with only one hit, dropping game one of the day.
Game two was a complete rewrite of game one, where the Blue Rocks made great contact early. In the second inning, Kevin Made drove in Jeremy De La Rosa with a triple to open the scoring. Will Frizzell hit a single to score Made, followed by a T.J White double to score another and bring the lead to 3-0.
Miguel Gomez started for Wilmington, going three scoreless innings while allowing three hits and striking out four.
