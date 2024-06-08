Crawdads' Late Inning Explosion Downs Drive, 12-1

June 8, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







Enderso Lira smacked his first homer the year knotting, the game 1-1 in the sixth, but the Hickory Crawdads (25-31) would be unfazed, stringing together 11 runs between the seventh and eighth innings, en route to downing the Greenville Drive (21-35), 12-1.

The loss put the Drive on the doorstep of being swept on the week, the same position they found themselves in last week as the Rome Emperors took five straight victories at Fluor Field. Greenville has now dropped nine of their last 10 contests and are 5-15 in their last 20.

The Crawdads offensive outburst would be helped by a litany of Drive errors and miscues. In the seventh, Yordanny Mongeor allowed a one-out single, double, and a walk to load the bases before sending a wild pitch through the left-handed batter's box allowing Luis Mieses to score from third and break the deadlock.

A fielding error by Ahbram Liendo allowed Ian Moeller to cross making it 3-1 Crawdads before Jayce Easley walked to reload the bases. After picking up a strikeout, Monegro would leave a ball middle-middle over the plate for Alejandro Osuna who roped a grand slam to left field, effectively putting the game away.

Sebastian Walcott made it 8-1 in a flash, sending the first pitch of his at-bat over the right center field wall.

Monegro returned for the eighth, but it'd be short lived as he gave up a single, had a throwing error on a pick off attempt, tossed a passed ball and gave up a walk. Zach Fogell took over in relief picking up a strikeout right away. But a walk to Anthony Gutierrez loaded the bases. Easley picked up a single on a swinging bunt fieldied by Lira. Lira's transfer from glove to hand would not be seamless and he'd fan on the ball allowing Easley to reach and Mieses to score.

Benjamin Blackwell followed up with a single that deflected off Fogell causing second baseman Luis Ravelo to field the ball too late. Davin Hurdle earned an RBI after being hit with pitch and Walcott rounded out the scoring with a soft groundout back to Fogell, though Easley would score.

Fogell officially tossed one inning for the Drive, allowing two runs on two hits with one walk and a strikeout.

Monegro would officially exit the game allowing nine runs on five hits with four walks, and two strikeouts and two homers. His outing came as a piggyback to Jedixson Paez. Paez spun five innings for the Drive allowing just one run on two hits with eight strikeouts. The lone run came via an Osuna homer in the bottom of the first.

Lira's game-tying homer was one of four hits for the Drive on the day, as Miguel Ugueto knocked a single and a triple while Jhostynxon Garcia picked up a single. On the day Greenville would be victims of 13 strikeouts as the one through five spots in the lineup accounted for nine of them. Only Cutter Coffey, the number three hitter in the lineup, did not strikeout. Liendo, Alan Castro, Ronald Rosario, Gracia, and Eduardo Lopez would each record multi-strikeout days at the plate.

The Greenville Drive return to action on Sunday, June 9 for the finale of the six-game series with the Hickory Crawdads. First pitch is slated for 2:00 p.m. Hickory leads the series, 5-0 and has clinched a series victory.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.