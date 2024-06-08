Tilien Pushes On-Base Streak to 18 with Home Run as Cyclones Fall to IronBirds, 14-6, on Saturday Night

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Following a 26-run explosion over the previous two games, the Cyclones were handed a taste of their own medicine on Saturday night in a 14-6 loss to the Ironbirds. Seven different Aberdeen players logged a multi-hit game, eight of nine had at least one hit, and all nine reached safely.

Despite the loss, RF Stanley Consuegra pushed his on-base streak to 11, while SS Junior Tilien extended his on-base streak to 18. Tilien's streak marks the longest by a Cyclone since his teammate DH William Lugo reached in 18-straight from August 23, 2023, to April 6, 2024.

Aberdeen got to Brooklyn starter RHP Kade Morris early, as RF Mac Horvath began his four extra-base hit night with a solo shot to left - good for his fourth home run of the year.

The former UNC Tar Heel followed it up with an RBI double in the third to double Aberdeen's lead. C Creed Willems brought him home on an RBI single to push the Ironbirds cushion to three runs.

Brooklyn scratched one across for the first time in the home fourth, courtesy of a Tilien sacrifice fly.

Aberdeen's bats came to play fifth. After Horvath doubled, 1B Matthew Etzel brought him home on an RBI triple. Then, Willems was plunked with a pitch, and SS Carter Young singled home a run. That chased Morris out of the game after 4.0+ innings. The righty allowed seven runs on nine hits.

RHP Jeffrey Colon did not fare much better. Colon allowed consecutive run scoring singles, and then allowed another to come home on a pass ball, making it 8-1. Later in the frame, a wild pitch issued by Colon allowed Aberdeen to seize a 9-1 lead.

Brooklyn got one back in the fifth, when 2B Wilfredo Lara darted home from third to score on a wild pitch issued by RHP Jackson Baumeister. The righty allowed just one earned run over five innings. The former FSU Seminole grabbed his first win of the season in his 11th start, despite a sub-2.00 ERA entering play on Saturday.

Aberdeen quickly negated the run though, as LF Douglas Hodo laced an RBI single through the middle to get Aberdeen to double digits.

Brooklyn received its biggest jolt offensively in the home sixth on a three-run bomb from Tilien. The long ball marks Tilien's second of the campaign, and pushes his hit streak to nine games.

Unfortunately for Brooklyn, Aberdeen was not yet done. Etzel laced a double to center in the seventh to make it 11-5.

Then in the eighth, Brooklyn got it back on a sacrifice fly from Lara - good for his second straight game with an RBI. Unfortunately for Brooklyn, they could not muster up anything offensively the rest of the way.

Aberdeen tacked on three more in the ninth for good measure - a two-run single from Willems, plus an RBI fielder's choice from Young.

Brooklyn and Aberdeen will close out their six-game set on Sunday afternoon at Maimonides Park, when RHP Edwin Diaz is expected to continue his major-league rehab appearance with the Cyclones. It's expected to be a rematch of Tuesday's opener, as RHP Levi Wells (0-4, 7.29 ERA) toes the slab for Aberdeen against RHP Dakota Hawkins (2-1, 3.48 ERA) - who spearheaded Brooklyn's no-hitter on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 2:00.

