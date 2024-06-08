Renegades Take Game One of Doubleheader

Wilmington, Del. - The Hudson Valley Renegades split a doubleheader with the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Saturday night at Frawley Stadium. The Renegades took Game One 4-0 on a combined one-hitter, and fell in Game Two, 4-2.

Ben Shields was masterful for the Renegades in the opener, shutting down the Blue Rocks across 6.0 scoreless innings. He allowed only one hit, a two-out single to Matt Suggs in the bottom of the fifth, while walking three and tying his career-high with eight strikeouts.

Shields (2-2) threw his second consecutive quality start, and combined between his last two outings has thrown 12.0 innings, allowing three runs on six hits, three walks and 13 strikeouts. He combined with McKinley Moore to complete a one-hit shutout of Wilmington, the fifth shutout thrown this year by Hudson Valley, and the second one-hitter.

The Renegades took the lead in the top of the fourth when Beau Brewer ripped a two-run double to left-center off Bryan Caceres (0-5) to chase Josh Moylan and Nelson Medina home. Medina had a breakout game at the plate, finishing 2-for-2 with a run scored and a walk, ending an 0-for-28 skid with a key performance.

Hudson Valley tacked on two more in the top of the seventh when Jared Serna doubled and scored on a Jesus Rodriguez triple, and Rodriguez dashed home during the next at-bat on a wild pitch by Chance Huff.

Blane Abeyta got the start for the Renegades in Game Two, and allowed three runs on three hits in the bottom of the second to allow the Blue Rocks to take a 3-0 lead. Wilmington added another on a sacrifice fly in the third to take a 4-0 advantage, but Hudson Valley pitching was perfect after that.

The Renegades got a run in the top of the fifth when Serna doubled and scored on a Rafael Flores RBI single to cut the deficit to 4-1. Serna had four hits in the doubleheader, including three doubles and scored two runs.

They got another run on an RBI groundout by Rodriguez in the top of the seventh, but Brendan Collins was able to limit the damage to secure a 4-2 win.

Abeyta and Cole Ayers combined to retire the final 11 Blue Rocks batters in order in the second game.

The Renegades and Blue Rocks complete their eight-game series on Sunday afternoon at Frawley Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. RHP Cam Schlittler (3-2, 2.17) takes the mound for Hudson Valley against RHP Jose Atencio (0-3, 4.71) for Wilmington. Coverage begins on the Renegades Baseball Network at 12:45 with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show.

