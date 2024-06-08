BlueClaws' Eleven Hits Lift Them over the Grasshoppers, 9-4

June 8, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 9-4 on Friday, June 6. The BlueClaws improved to 30-25 as the Grasshoppers fell to 31-23. Jersey Shore outhit Greensboro 11-7 as the Grasshoppers had one mishap.

Infielder and South Atlantic League Player of the Week, Charles McAdoo, led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 1-4 with a home run, one RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Termarr Johnson, Hudson Head, Mitch Jebb, Lonnie White Jr., Maikol Escotto, and Geovanny Planchart.

Leading at the dish for the BlueClaws was outfielder Emaarion Boyd as he went 3-3 with one RBI and one run scored. Hits for Jersey Shore were also recorded by Justin Crawford (2), Erick Brito (2), William Bergolla (2), Otto Kemp, and Leandro Pineda.

Starting on the rubber for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Wilber Dotel as he tallied two strikeouts and gave up five hits, seven earned runs, and five free bases on 4.1 innings of work. Dotel took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 2-3 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Jersey Shore was lefthanded pitcher Samuel Aldegheri as he tallied 10 strikeouts and gave up five hits, four earned runs, and one free base on five innings of work. Aldegheri recorded the win for the BlueClaws and improved to 4-3 on the season.

