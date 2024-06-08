Grasshoppers Drop Third Game in a Row to the BlueClaws, 8-6

June 8, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers took their third loss straight to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 8-6. The BlueClaws improved to 31-25 on the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 31-24. Both teams tallied 10 hits while Greensboro had one mishap.

Infielder Josiah Sightler led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-5 with two home runs, three RBI, and two runs scored. Designated hitter Termarr Johnson and infielder Mitch Jebb both went 2-4. Johnson tallied a home run, one RBI, and one run scored while Jebb recorded one run scored. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Joshua Palacios, Charles McAdoo, Luke Brown, and Shawn Ross.

Leading at the plate for the BlueClaws was infielder Otto Kemp as he went 2-4 with one RBI and one run scored. Catcher Andrick Nava and outfielder Justin Crawford followed close behind as they both went 2-4. Crawford recorded a double, three RBI, and two runs scored while Nava recorded two RBI. Hits for Jersey Shore were also tallied by Leandro Pineda, William Bergolla, Erick Brito, and Troy Schreffler.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was lefthanded pitcher Dominic Perachi as he tallied six strikeouts and gave up one hit and one free base on five innings of work. Darvin Garcia took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 1-2 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Jersey Shore was righthanded pitcher Eiberson Castellano as he tallied eight strikeouts and gave up six hits, four earned runs, and two free bases on 5.2 innings of work. Andrew Walling recorded the win for the BlueClaws and improved to 4-0 on the season while Daniel Harper tallied his fifth save.

The Grasshoppers finish up its homestand against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws tomorrow, Sunday, June 9, at 2:00 p.m. for Family Funday Sunday. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game, visit www.gsohoppers.com or call our front office at (336)-268-2255.

