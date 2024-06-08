Comeback Claws: Jersey Shore Scores Four in Eighth & Ninth in 8-6 Win Over Greensboro

June 8, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - Score one for the Comeback Claws! The BlueClaws scored four in the eighth and four in the ninth to come from 6-0 down and top Greensboro 8-6 on Saturday night at First National Bank Field.

The win, the third straight for Jersey Shore (31-25), pulls the BlueClaws to within a half game of first place Greensboro (31-24) with 10 games left in the first half. The teams finish their series on Sunday afternoon.

Jersey Shore pulled within 6-5 in the ninth on a base hit by Justin Crawford. Otto Kemp tied the game with an RBI single before they took the lead on an RBI single from Leandro Pineda. Andrick Nava then walked with the bases loaded to give the BlueClaws an 8-6 lead.

Daniel Harper came on in the ninth and threw a 1-2-3 inning to earn his team-leading fifth save of the season.

The BlueClaws four-run eighth included a home run by William Bergolla, two-run double by Crawford, and RBI single from Nava to pull to within 5-4. Greensboro's Luke Brown homered off Andrew Walling in the bottom of the eighth to give the Grasshoppers a 6-4 lead before Jersey Shore's rally.

Pineda's base hit, which drove in the winning run, was his lone hit of the game and extended his hitting streak to 13, his second 13-game hitting streak of the season.

Crawford, Kemp, and Nava all had two hits for the BlueClaws. Crawford now has had three straight two-hits games.

Termarr Johnson opened the bottom of the first with a home run on the first pitch from BlueClaws starter Eiberson Castellano. Josiah Singler then homered on the first pitch of the second inning to give the Grasshoppers a 2-0 lead. Sightler's second home run of the game was a two-run shot in the third that gave the Grasshoppers a 4-0 lead.

The teams finish their series on Sunday at 2:00 pm. LHP Braeden Fausnaught starts for Jersey Shore. The BlueClaws return home Tuesday to open a series with Wilmington.

-Jersey Shore BlueClaws-

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.