Oat Milkers Take Their Win with Sugar and 10 Runs

June 8, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rome Emperors News Release









Rome Oat Milkers on the field

(Rome Emperors) Rome Oat Milkers on the field(Rome Emperors)

ROME, GA - The Oat Milkers plated runs in all but two innings Saturday evening in their 10-6 win over the Winston-Salem Dash.

The Oat Milkers got on the board in the first thanks to an Ethan Workinger double, his eleventh of the season, that brought home Sabin Ceballos from first base. Two more runs would come across the following inning after back-to-back singles from E.J.

Exposito and Stephen Paolini and a walk to Justin Janas loaded the bases with nobody out. A sacrifice fly from Kilpatrick Jr. out of the leadoff spot would plate one and a subsequent passed ball would push across another. Justin Janas' third inning double to score Exposito would make it a 4-0 game entering the fourth.

After striking out the side in the top of the first, Oat Milkers starter Jhancarlos Lara would notch two more before exiting in the fourth inning after allowing four hits, including a two-out, two-RBI double that tied the game. Tyree Thompson was the first arm out of the Rome pen and covered two innings while striking out five.

Five runs would cross between the seventh and eighth innings for Rome. It was Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. smacking a two-out single through the left side of the infield to score Exposito and Paolini in the seventh. And Adam Zebrowski and Drew Compton driving in a few in the eighth after Sabin Ceballos' leadoff double to right.

Thompson wound up collecting the win with Elison Joseph picking up the hold. Rome has secured at least a series split with the Winston-Salem Dash with a chance to win the series tomorrow on Sunday Funday.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.